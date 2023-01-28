Editor:

Last November New Yorkers elected a Republican named George Santos to the U.S. Congress. After the election it was determined that this “honorable” member of the House was little more than an incorrigible liar. Turns out in his effort to get elected he had fibbed about all manner of important facts. He explained it wasn’t really about lying, it was more about “simply embellishing his resume.”


