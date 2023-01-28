Last November New Yorkers elected a Republican named George Santos to the U.S. Congress. After the election it was determined that this “honorable” member of the House was little more than an incorrigible liar. Turns out in his effort to get elected he had fibbed about all manner of important facts. He explained it wasn’t really about lying, it was more about “simply embellishing his resume.”
Once these revelations were made public, Democrats asked Republicans not to swear him in. After all, Santos had been elected by fraud. But with the Republicans razor-thin House majority, there was little chance of that. Now that the true facts were known the Democrats further suggested a “do-over election.” Also, a non-starter.
So today Santos, a serial liar, a man who duped his party as well as his District’s voters, sits in D.C. writing budgets and laws that we honest Americans must adhere to. Should America be governed by a man who knowingly lied to get elected?
I must admit, this situation sounds eerily familiar. Case in point: in the run-up to our last presidential election, didn’t Donald Trump ask – point blank – then-candidate Joe Biden about Hunter’s laptop? We now know he did not answer truthfully. As a direct result of that falsehood, Biden was elected president of the United States.
Again I ask you – should America be governed by a man who knowingly lied to get elected?
