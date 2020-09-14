Editor:
Let’s look at Portland is ‘entirely ablaze all the time.’ False. Numerous people who live there and Portland Fire and Rescue have refuted this.
While 2-3 square blocks endure protests nightly, during the day life for Portlanders goes on normally. "We are not ablaze in Portland," Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue, texted on Aug. 31. "There is a very isolated pocket of demonstrations that have involved fire, none of which has been substantial enough to need more than one fire engine."
In a similar lie in August, multiple right-wing propaganda sites claimed Antifa used mortars/explosives to attack police in Seattle. These propaganda sites pop up on an internet search when the appropriate terms are entered, revealing that searching on false stories leads to confirmation bias. The story is blatantly false based on reports by people who actually live in Seattle.
Rioting is always unacceptable, and so is lying. Propagating lies does real harm.
1) Lies generate fear and falsely justify ignorant vigilantism, threatening the rule of law.
2) Lies threaten the highly-valued American civil right to protest peacefully.
3) Lies erode trust in legitimate media.
Killing someone is in no way a part of arresting them; rioting is in no way an acceptable part of protesting; perpetuating violence to try to delegitimize peaceful issue-specific protest is abhorrent and un-American. Please look up the Boogaloo Boys and Proud Boys.
The truth matters. Please make the effort to find it and use it to make decisions.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
