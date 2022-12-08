Americans are in real trouble. Censorship by mass media has invaded almost every part of our society. False news is now so common Americans no longer have the ability to have civilized discussions and the mental breakdown being witnessed almost daily horrifies even the most hardened of people.
It allows politicians to lie, cheat, steal with impunity because there is no one that can hold those accountable. The elections of our leaders are a joke because so many medias that feed information are dark shadows clouding the collective American mind.
One big question lingering still today is, was the 2020 election stolen? The short answer is yes. But not like zealots want us to think. There was no dumping of ballots, no rigged machines and certainly no false electors. The election was free and fair to the people who voted but it goes beyond that.
Those who voted where fed misinformation daily. We were lied to, freedom of the press was bound. Hands tied behind its back so that no truth could be exposed. Yes the election was stolen but not by anyone in the light. Instead it was stolen by the robbery conducted by men and women who lurk in the dark serving their rich masters.
It was stolen by robbing men and women who are honest by denying them a platform to speak because now, today, money really does talk.
