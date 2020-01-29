Editor:
Hillary Clinton was right. Trump supporters really are deplorable. Why? Because they're irresponsible citizens of our country and unpatriotic Americans.
Irresponsible because they like the blatant right wingnut propaganda and outright lies broadcast by Fox News. Never checking the facts, they spread the lies and proudly proclaim them to be the truth.
Case in point, the Steele Dossier. It was commissioned by a Republican opponent of Trump during the 2015-2016 primary season, not the Democratic party or Hillary Clinton. When the Republican dropped out of the race and canceled the dossier, it was offered to the Clinton campaign, which bought it but did not release it. At least 80% of the allegations in that dossier have been verified.
Also, the lie that Biden used his influence in Ukraine to benefit his son. Biden was Obama's official envoy to Ukraine, a struggling democracy plagued by corruption. With Obama's support, Biden threatened to withhold U.S. backing of a $1.5 billion loan guarantee to Ukraine unless reforms were started. The lie that he used his influence to gain a lucrative board position for his son is a Russian talking point. Spreading the lies about Biden irresponsibly spreads Russian propaganda.
The Meuller Report does not vindicate Trump. Barr's summary was a lie. Meuller listed 10 examples of the Trump administration obstructing justice, and wanted Congress to follow up on it.
The list goes on. Trumpers don't care. They seem proud to be Russian puppets, just as Trump is.
Debrah Hoeltzel
Englewood
