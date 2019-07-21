Editor:
The headline of the Sun on Monday, July 15, was: "Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color."
In the story, President Trump is quoted as tweeting: "So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run … Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done … These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out travel arrangements.”
The article also states: “Pelosi has been seeking to minimize Ocasio-Cortez’s influence in the House Democratic caucus in recent days, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to accuse Pelosi of trying to marginalize women of color.”
In the nine words in the headline, the Sun has managed to provide readers with three demonstrable lies: “Go back and help and come back … need help badly, you can’t leave fast enough” vs “Leave the US”; “Progressive Democrat congresswomen” vs. “liberal congresswomen”; Ocasio-Cortez said “women of color,” not President Trump.
Somewhere, there must be a journalism award for the most lies in one headline. The Sun is hereby nominated.
Jon Ryan
North Port
