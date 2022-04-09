You probably won't print this letter but here goes. Why would you put the propaganda laden letter entitled "Need an investigation of the Biden clan" in your section of the paper? Did you do a quick Google search to fact-check? Nope.
I did and found this out in seconds: Jill Biden was not "Hunter's babysitter!" She met President Joe after his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident, in 1975 and then got married in 1977. They were married by a Catholic priest and have been married for 44 years (unlike defeated conman). To the guy who wrote that false-outrage, propaganda piece, where did you get your "information?"
Now, let's address your innuendo about Hunter and his brother, Beau's, wife - she was Beau's widow (not "cheating" as implied). They turned to each other in their grief. It did not last as they realized it was grief that made them turn to each other. Again, your false-outrage is nothing but propaganda spreading! The rightwing nut gullibles are hungry, hungry, hungry for any tidbit thrown at them by propaganda and false-outrage lies!
There is actual proof and facts of the sordid life defeated conman led, but you all must spread BS on a good, church-going man. You are a bunch of sad, sad people who tell yourselves this propaganda to make yourself feel better when you push that lever for the likes of a Trump or DeSantis!
