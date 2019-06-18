Editor:
It is hard to be a Christian in an increasingly non-Christian world that seems to have no value for life.
Consider the dilemma about abortion. To me there maybe a reason to abort a child, but for me that would be in a very extreme instance. One can be declared dead when the brain is not working or when the heart stops. They can determine if a fetus’ brain is working. They can determine when the fetus’ heart is beating. Logic tells me that if your heart and brain is working you are alive and if they stop you are dead, based on the above.
I hear the woman has a right to how she treats her body and health, and I agree to that until it interferes with another person's rights. I hear it is a constitutional right to abortion, but then I think, the Constitution was written to have a small federal republic and to encourage state’s rights.
Nowhere in the Constitution do I find this right, and as a matter of fact I find very few rights given in the Constitution. Lots of privileges but few rights. A judicial opinion does not a constitutional amendment make. Why would anyone maintain an unwanted pregnancy until the fetal heart beat when we have all the technology and medicine that we have at hand?
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
