Editor:
I would like to thank the writer of the recent letter regarding the dangers of smoking. He praises the businesses that have stopped selling tobacco products.
I would like to take this to another level. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in this country, closely followed by cancer. A lot of these deaths are due to poor diets, and obesity. Over 40% of the population of this country are obese. We can save the most lives by making sure stores and restaurants stop selling things like hamburgers, fried chicken, pizza, hot dogs, etc.
Or we can remain a free society. It is all very simple. Your lifestyle choices can and will have an impact on your health.
Michael Wilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.