Editor:

While we are all feeling isolated and alone at times, I would encourage each of you to place one solitary flameless candle in your window as a sign of Hope for our Nation.

In times of war, families would put a candle in the window to light the way for their children to return home safely from battle. Today, the world is at war with a horrific pandemic that has ground daily life to a halt. This candle represents the light of hope…the hope that together, we will overcome this most serious health crisis.

Let’s unite and share this beacon of hope throughout our community. We are, after all, all in this together.

Sherry Ballou

Punta Gorda

