Editor:
Right now the only person who a presidential candidate must tell us he is allying with is his vice presidential running mate. What if we required that he or she also tell us who his cabinet is going to be.
Unless you are someone like Trump, who knows everything about everything, it would be much easier to determine who to vote for if we also knew who he had chosen to help him run the country. Since this makes total sense, of course it will not happen. Sigh!
Jim Wasowski
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.