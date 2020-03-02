Editor:

Right now the only person who a presidential candidate must tell us he is allying with is his vice presidential running mate. What if we required that he or she also tell us who his cabinet is going to be.

Unless you are someone like Trump, who knows everything about everything, it would be much easier to determine who to vote for if we also knew who he had chosen to help him run the country. Since this makes total sense, of course it will not happen. Sigh!

Jim Wasowski

Rotonda West

