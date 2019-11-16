Editor:
This is only the fourth time in our history that impeachment hearings have happened. You would think that all responsible TV and radio stations would broadcast it live.
Well to my surprise as I turned on WCCF 1580 on my car radio, I was forced to listen to Rush Limbaugh who was watching the debates and then interpreting them for his listeners! In his usual mocking voice with lies and hyperbole, Rush bashed the Democrats and both witnesses Mr. Kent and Mr. Taylor as he praised Republicans like Jim Jordan.
Hey management of WCCF, most of us are smart enough to listen to the hearings and decide for ourselves. We do not need a far right radio talking head doing play by play in one of the most important events that has ever happened in America. How are you doing your civic duty to fair and objective?
Or are you just choosing to remain as the far right propaganda machine that you seem to be. We can think for ourselves. Please let us try or just go away and take Rush with you.
Jim Wasowski
Rotonda West
