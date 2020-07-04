Editor:
Recently, I listened to Russ Limbaugh for about 10 minutes. This was the first time in many years. There was no message, not even a clear thought. He was actually boring with repetition, innuendos mixed in with voice inflections attempting to convey special information.
He conveyed a mixture of clichés’ and platitudes, really nothing of substance.
It is beyond any reason why he should have received a medal.
Years ago, I listened to him and at first, thought him to be a comedian. It became clear he was gaining popularity by his sneaky, covert racist remarks. It was sickening to hear people call themselves Ditohead. This indicated they agreed with his racist stand.
He set back race relations by years. As the years passed, it was disturbing to realize the large number of racists in our county. To add to the problem, our president legitimized racism by condoning racist acts. There are people brainwashed starting in the cradle, who are fighting hard to overcome racial hate. This is very difficult for them to do.
The best advice is to realize God would have not created an inferior race. Children not taught the reality will suffer in the future.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
