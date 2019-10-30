Editor:
On behalf of all those vision impaired people you have helped, please accept our thanks for the wonderful support received by the Punta Gorda Lions Club during our White Cane fund raising campaign. Walmart was most gracious to allow us the use of their Punta Gorda store, we recruited several neighbors to assist and the Charlotte High Leo Club did an outstanding job.
The proceeds were far beyond expectations; we raised more money than ever before to provide free eye exams and glasses, eye surgeries and vision treatments. There is a true sense of giving in the hearts of our community and it really showed this past week.
Bill Ringelstein
Punta Gorda
