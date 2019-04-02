Editor:
North Port Lions recently spent over three hours removing 55 pounds of trash on Sumter Boulevard. A project to help keep our city clean.
Our annual preschool eye-screening found children that needed glasses, which the Lions provided to those needy families. Our project at the North Port Newcomers Day provided screening and diabetes test by certified Lions.
Some of our other screening events are provided at: Harbor Isle Health Fair, Ivy League Daycare, North Port Community Baby Shower, New Hope Church Health Fair, Noah’s Ark Daycare and much more.
Participation in Toys for Tots, Back Pack Angels, food pantries, help purchase equipment for our local school teams, support our local Boys and Girls Club of North Port. Plus monetary support for Southeastern Guide Dogs & Florida Guide dogs for the deaf.
If giving back to your community interests you please feel free to join us at Olde World Restaurant on the first or third Monday at 5:30 p.m. Prospective and out-of-town Lions are always welcome.
Proud Lion of over 62 years!
John F. Kromish
North Port
