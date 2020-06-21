Editor:
In today’s Sun (6/13/20) was an article about the peaceful protest in Punta Gorda. It is the hope these rallies will bring about discussions and debates that will lead to much needed changes in our society. A protester for the Black Lives Matter movement chastised a man holding up a sign saying “All Lives Matter.”
He claimed you either support the movement or you’re against it. In my opinion that is not true. There is always a middle ground.
Colin Kaepernick, the black NFL quarterback is back in the news. 2016 was when he began taking a knee in support of that movement when the National Anthem was played and our flag raised before games. Recently Drew Brees, a white quarterback, was asked about how he felt about Kaepernick’s stand. He stated that his parents and grandparents had fought in wars and he couldn’t support any protests that disrespected our flag. He was immediately taken to task. The next day he issued apologies. Did his opinion change or was he trying to be politically correct?
In debates and discussions there are always two sides. One should not be chastised for stating theirs. Change only comes about when those with opposing views can sit down together and find areas in the argument they can agree on. Progress can be slow. Fear from not being “politically correct” seems to me to stand in the way of any fruitful debate or discussion. Instead of it being my way or the highway we need to work things out.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.