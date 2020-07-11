Editor:
Governor DeSantis is not a doctor, so why does he play one on TV? He has given questionable information according to health experts about heat killing the virus, and that young people being infected is less of a problem. No. Anyone getting infected is a problem.
That leads me to all the city councils, and county governments taking votes on wearing masks or not and being dissuaded by shouting idiots. Do we listen to the uninformed when it comes to decided to evacuate for a hurricane? No. We listen to the experts. Let’s use real doctors to help us get through this pandemic, please. Wear masks and social distance.
Merry Gwynn
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.