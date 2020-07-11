Editor:

Governor DeSantis is not a doctor, so why does he play one on TV? He has given questionable information according to health experts about heat killing the virus, and that young people being infected is less of a problem. No. Anyone getting infected is a problem.

That leads me to all the city councils, and county governments taking votes on wearing masks or not and being dissuaded by shouting idiots. Do we listen to the uninformed when it comes to decided to evacuate for a hurricane? No. We listen to the experts. Let’s use real doctors to help us get through this pandemic, please. Wear masks and social distance.

Merry Gwynn

Punta Gorda

