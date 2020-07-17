Editor:
What I learned this week: COVID-19 cases spiked after Trump rallies; Florida is the second highest, per capita, world wide in new COVID-19 cases; Trump wants to send your kids and teachers to crowded public schools while he and his family are well insulated.
Also, access to birth control and abortion are being severely limited while support for women who are forced to have unwanted and ill-afforded children (and the resulting children) is being eroded; Trump is protecting symbols of people who committed treason by fighting for the Confederate States of America against the United States; Lindsey Graham went from loathing Trump to loving Trump in less than a year; people don't want the government to force them to wear masks, but think it's OK to force a teenage victim of incest to have the baby.
And, so much COVID-19 relief went to Trump's buddies (including DeVos who owns 10 yachts) that there wasn't enough left for small business and people who needed it; Trump votes by mail-in ballot but doesn't want you to; Trump doesn't honor war heroes but pardons rogue soldiers; our governor thinks, despite about 10,00 new virus cases a day, that we're better off now than we were in March, and the Lincoln Project rocks!
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
