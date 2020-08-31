Editor:
The death President continues his nasty attacks and pathological lies, dividing our nation.
Do you believe if this president is reelected his leadership will change? Let’s report what some players say within his own administration:
Bolton, unfit to serve; Tillerson; fxxxxxg moron; Gen. Kelly, idiot, unhinged; Gen. Mattis, understanding of a sixth grader; Mnuchin (still in office), Trump a complete idio;, Mary Trump, uncle Trump is a sadist and racist; Ms Yates, Trump would rather ‘fawn over a dictator’ then defend the country; Miles Taylor, unfit to lead; Michael Cohen, Trump is corrupt and only cares about himself. I know, I carried out all his dirty work and unlawful instructions.
Trumpism is not for millions of R’s such as: George Bush, Gen. Powell, George Conway, Bill Kristol, George Will, The Lincoln Project, Republicans Against Trump and many within intelligence and military.
I will refrain from mentioning those who have been indicted or in prison. It is what it is.
Like Hitler’s Germany, Christians supported his authoritarian dictatorship with signs, flags, ignoring protesters who later had to flee or were arrested by his personal gestapo. Sounds familiar!
Christians hiding behind lies, half-truth excuses won’t exonerate their personal responsibilities.
Your day will come, the Lord shall judge you and may say, “depart from me, I never knew you” Matt 7:21-23,
You Were Warned.
Rebeccah Piper
Port Charlotte
