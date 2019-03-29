Editor:
OK, boys and girls, today's lecture is on litter.
I walked this morning and sitting in the vacant parking lot at the Legion on Indiana was an empty cigarette package. I guess it was easier to throw the pack outside the window than take home and throw in the trash.
As I circled Cape Haze, there's several empty water bottles on the side of the road. Right, it's easier to toss out the window than recycle.
My favorite is the golfer who has a choice, do I throw my empty beer can into the trash can right next to the tee or pitch it into the trees?
People, this is Rotonda, we can't blame kids. Kids don't frequent the Legion. Not that many kids play golf or drink beer. Well, maybe.
I know the litterbugs don't read these letters, but how about yelling "hey!" when you see the empty pack get tossed? When your buddy opens the car window to pitch that water bottle out, remind him, "This is our home," and finally, not too many golfers play alone. I guarantee you, if one of the other golfers picks up that empty beer can, the culprit won't litter again.
Like I said, this is our home. Let's keep it clean.
Skip Wehle
Rotonda West
