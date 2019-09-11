Editor:
I certainly appreciate our county government building, so many parks for its citizens to enjoy, but after having taken a number of walks through the newly-rebuilt Live Oak Point Park, I feel compelled to raise the issue of park maintenance. Or more correctly, the lack thereof.
The new walkway under the U.S. 41 bridges is just plain great, and it is so nice to see the park rebuilt following Irma’s damage, but the park is in serious need of routine maintenance. Don’t county planners consider that these parks will require ongoing mowing and weeding when they build them? Isn’t budgeting and staffing set accordingly?
I’m so disappointed to see this little gem of a park in the condition it is in.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
