Editor:
I'd like to respond to, "Not a big fan of 'Young Sheldon'" in the Feb. 24 edition of the Sun.
The letter writer stated, "Is it any wonder that there is violence in schools, because today's youth have such poor role models on television?"
I have to disagree with him.
There is violence in the schools (and society) because of poor role models in life. Young people need positive, trustworthy adult examples and mentors in their daily lives. Television has always given negative and positive characters in all types of programming.
Young people deserve to have the benefit of grownups who lead the way in living ethical, moral and upright existences. There's many reasons our nation is experiencing an increase in violence: the breakdown of the family, drugs, mental health.
The "Young Sheldon" TV series isn't one of them.
Sandie Schelm
North Port
