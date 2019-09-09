Editor:
We had the misfortune of something puncturing our tire last week. We ended up under the interstate on Kings Highway.
We had several people stop to see if they could help change the tire but since the newer cars (2013) don't come with a spare tire or jack, that was not feasible.
We had called for a wrecker at our expense when two young men stopped. They located the leak and said they would go get plugs and jack and come back and repair the tire. That is exactly what they did in a timely fashion. While all this was going on a lady driving a white Cadillac Escalade stopped and gave us two bottles of ice cold water (very welcome).
We would like to thank all that offered help, and especially to Jordan, Mike and the lady with the water. There are still good Samaritans out there we are living proof.
Sandy, Sonny Booher
Port Charlotte
