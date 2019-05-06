Editor:
Two huge problems were highlighted in a recent weekly paper, “Hunger here” and “Making the connection to child abuse.”
There are many possible contributors to child and spousal abuse. When the wage earner is unable to provide food, decent housing, medical care and the myriad other things needed to run a happy household, stress and anger build. This, many times, turns to abuse of the spouse and children. Everyone condemns the abuse and shake their heads, but then nothing is done to help eradicate the causes.
When will something be done to provide living wages to the workers in the area so that they can provide these very basic necessities? So many families have no home or if they do, in many cases it is unlivable, but that is the only choice they have. How many food banks are there in the area which cannot keep up with the demand for help with food? Some of which have closed due to lack of supplies.
Going to the emergency room is not a good option, because it is palliative at best and they keep saying “you need to go to your doctor” when they know the patient doesn’t have one.
Common sense dictates that more jobs with living wages are desperately needed in the area. The area is building up and more workers are going to be needed. Where will they find affordable, decent places to live, food to put on the table, necessary medical care and all that is required for a child to attend school?
Peggy C. Wilbur
Lake Suzy
