Reading in your paper about the invasive Tegu lizards worry me. We need to work together to get rid of these large lizards.
Tell me, are they safe to eat? Do they taste like chicken? If so, spread the word. We will have then under control in just three weeks, and completely rid of them in five weeks.
Ask your readers to send in their favorite recipes.
Bill Timm
North Port
