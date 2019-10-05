Editor:

A huge thank you to everyone who helped make the Charlotte County Historical Center Society's annual Authentic Maine Lobster Bake last Saturday a success; sponsors, volunteers, attendees, and especially Uncle Jim, Aunt Diane, and their great staff. Get it on your calendar for next year, Sept. 26, 2020!

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

