Editor:
A huge thank you to everyone who helped make the Charlotte County Historical Center Society's annual Authentic Maine Lobster Bake last Saturday a success; sponsors, volunteers, attendees, and especially Uncle Jim, Aunt Diane, and their great staff. Get it on your calendar for next year, Sept. 26, 2020!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
