The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) unanimously affirmed AAUW National policy March 10, 2022: “We support academic freedom, civic education, protection from censorship, bias-free education, and responsible funding for all levels of education, including early childhood education and programs for students with disabilities”; and the 1983 resolution on Censorship/Book Banning: “AAUW vigorously resists any attempts, whether by special interest groups, branches of government, or other sources, to ban or censor books or other media.”
We also supported the statement of Florida Department of Education spokesman Jared Ochs: “Parents have the right to object to materials they believe are explicit and inappropriate for their children and districts should have processes in place to address these parental concerns …. we expect school districts to follow all pertinent laws and that the content provided to students is both age and grade appropriate” (email to The Ledger quoted Fort Myers News Press February 9, 2022).
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW Branch recognized that many titles appearing on “book ban” lists are there in an attempt to rid schools of uncomfortable topics. We further recognized that many of these uncomfortable topics are involved with promoting understanding of others or a fuller picture of U. S. history.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. Since 1881, AAUW members have examined and taken non-partisan positions on educational, economic, social, and public policies. Our AAUW Branch meets on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. Call Membership Chair Shirley Brewer 941-613-2186 for more information.
