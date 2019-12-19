Editor,

I would like to express how "thankful" we are to the local businesses that donated for our benefit, Dec. 1 at the Port Charlotte Eagles, for Wayne Douglas Broze. He is a local musician that had two heart attacks back in May. His medical bills were/are piling up.

Even though a few of the "Big Box" stores donated, it was the locally owned and operated businesses that came through very generously. During this holiday shopping season and throughout the year I hope your readers keep this in mind and support the local businesses that truly support their community.

Luigi's Pizzeria, Bicycle Center, PC's Fish House, Charlotte Harbor Exhaust & Auto Service, Starr Custom Tinting, Hot Yoga, Morgan's Cafe, Nina's Stylish Pet, Culver's, Pop's Barbershop, Tim's Mobile Lube Express and Charlotte Harbor Barber Shop.

Thank you very much.

John Lambert

Port Charlotte

