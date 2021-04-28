Editor:

Dear Senator Broxson:

State preemption should not usurp local control! Who knows better what is needed in their communities than those who live there? Last November, Key West put three pro-environment amendments on their ballot due to concern that cruise ships were damaging their coral reefs and ecosystem. How dare Tallahassee void these ordinances which had overwhelming support from local voters?

Key West is a national treasure containing North America’s only barrier reef. As an environmentalist, I am adamantly opposed to this type of state preemption power grab. Please do not allow a hearing on SB 426 in your Commerce Committee. It is a very bad bill!

Karen J. Fisk

Rotonda West

