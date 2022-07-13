Heal Our Harbor, Inc., or HOH (a non-profit, non-political organization) was founded in March 2022 by a group of professional ecologists, teachers, and citizens from Charlotte County concerned about the quickly decaying environmental condition of Charlotte Harbor. We were alarmed by the disturbing degradation of the Harbor’s ecology that threatened not only aquatic life but also our public health.
Recent massive die-off of sea animals and plant life are symptoms of a sick harbor. The disappearance of seagrass has led to manatee starvation, fishing collapse, and degradation of vital sea life nurseries. Toxic blue-green bacteria, massive macroalgae, and red tides have caused massive fish kills, marine mammal deaths, and threats to human health, local economy, and quality of life. Non-native invasive plants, fecal bacteria, excessive nutrients, oxygen depletion, and high turbidity are symptoms of dying once well functioning and balanced ecosystem. More extreme weather from climate change and man-made pollution has further impaired our harbor.
Charlotte County's future and its healthy coastal waters are inextricably linked.
We are proud of our county’s prosperity, growth, and resources, but without desirable coastal waters, we will lose our very identity. Together, we can still restore Charlotte Harbor’s natural beauty, ecology, and intrinsic value. Help Heal Our Harbor by joining us or one of many other environmental efforts to return our Harbor to its former healthy condition. For more information write healourharbor@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/healourharbor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.