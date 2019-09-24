Editor:
There will always be a warm place in my heart for our local hospitals and all their previous incarnations. My older son was born at the one in Port Charlotte about 37 years ago. My family has used both hospitals, at various times, for their medical and surgical needs, and always with good results.
The ER staffs, the physicians and nurses alike, are expertly committed to their duties as all the staffs are throughout the county. It seems that I speak to this cohesive team at Bayfront Port Charlotte on a daily basis.
Several years ago, the emergency physician Dr. O’Leary and I were the physicians of record on the first four Honor Flights, along with Drs. James, Zusman and Asperilla. Even more important was the formation of the “Care-a-Van” which brought healthcare to the migrants who help feed us. This project was the brainchild of the CEO Mike Cronin in the year 1990. It involved many physicians (Drs. Kreegel, Goggin, Asperilla, and myself) who were on-staff at the former St. Joseph Hospital, and it served as future role-model for the Andes Free Clinic.
All the hospitals have always been great community citizens and we’re fortunate to have all three institutions of healing (four if you include Englewood).
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
