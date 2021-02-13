Editor:
It’s time to take notice of the excellent Covid coverage provided by the NBC 6 p.m. news team, led by Peter Bush and Kellie Burns. The consistent opening segment is factual, accurate, and supported by statistics and very helpful graphics. They sort through the maybes and provide all the important information about the pandemic, its impact on Southwest Florida, and what the residents in our community should do to keep themselves as safe as possible.
Also, when government is lacking in provision and information for people in need, the show cuts through the red tape and ensures that we all have the best information on how to access assistance. In these anxious times, a reliable source of information is a rare thing, and should be commended.
David Scannell
Punta Gorda
