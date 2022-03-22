The Punta Gorda City Council and the Charlotte County commissioners are bought and paid for. The agreement with the airport proves this and this did not happen without the full approval of the Republican Party. And, no one gets elected on the Republican ticket without agreeing to promote Republican policies. But, this cannot happen if city water and sewer service is denied for anything but commercial development.
Want to bet on which way the City Council votes? I wouldn't bet that they would choose your quality of life over the Republican Party.
Planning on moving to Punta Gorda? Well, do not be surprised if your Republican Party sells your quality of life to the nearest developer. It is what Republican principles demand.
Previously, a MSBU bond paid for water. A developer needed water and sewer, the homes in the new area paid for it. But, the MSBU is not used any more. So, now, everyone pays for the new services, at no expense to the developer. One might assume that the developers are very grateful to the Republican Party. One might also assume that they will pay for all of the Burnt Store development that has no access to water and sewer.
Ooops there are no roads. I wonder who will pay for them. What are the odds that the County Commission and the City Council force the developers to build them before issuing building permits?
