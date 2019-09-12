Editor:
From conversations with my friends and from first-hand experience I have learned that restaurants in this area are changing their practices and our environment is the beneficiary.
More specifically, Carmello's, Buco Lupo, Hurricane Charlies and Prime have stated using biodegradable straws and take home containers.
This is just one more thing that will improve our water ways and the habitats they provide. I have seen trash floating out in Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River. Likely blown off someone's boat. That Styrofoam container will not degrade.
Although sea animals will often eat some of these items, they do not digest them. By changing to materials other than plastic the restaurants are saving the lives of the sea animals and stopping the collection of plastics through the water column of our waterways.
Some may not like giving up plastic straws. But like traffic signals and safety belts it is for our own common good. Thank you for stepping up and helping where you can. If you work for a restaurant that I did not mention kudos to you too.
David Moe
Punta Gorda
