Editor:
Volunteers are worth their weight in gold.
Where would we be without them? We pause to thank those wonderful people who donate their time and talent to so many worthwhile projects. Volunteerism is an unselfish act of dedication and service.
We honor those who serve the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, for they are worth their weight in gold.
No one can ever estimate the value of volunteers who serve our local nonprofits. Seldom do they receive the credit they richly deserve and they never sing their own praises.
Being a volunteer can change your life and the lives of those you help. We are truly blessed at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center with many people who give of their time and talents.
Thank you for all you do.
Doris Button
Punta Gorda
