Editor:
Hepatitis C is a uniformly deadly disease that will kill its victims by causing liver failure or hepatocellular carcinoma. There are 3.5 million carriers of this affliction and many do not even know that they have it.
While it is true that some of the carriers had made bad lifestyle choices, many of the victims are no different, lifestyle-wise, than the rest of us. But, all these people are human beings, no matter what the cause.
Many years ago, Dr. Mark Asperilla and I started an AIDS clinic where we had exactly three drugs at our disposal. We also knew that one-third of our patients were co-infected with Hepatitis-C. We started treating those patients and other none-HIV patients with Interferon and Ribavirin. Most patients failed this treatment.
If you fast forward 20 years, we now have Harvoni and Epclusa. We have a 100% cure rate at the Andes Clinic. All of these patients have returned to healthy and productive lives without having to spend one dime for this $100,000 treatment.
This is not a one man show. I have the support of my buddy Dr. Asperilla and the advice of my colleagues in the fields of GI and Infectious Disease. I have a wonderful Board of Trustees led by Bill Hawley. We have the full support of the hospitals and other medical facilities. My administrative team led by Suzanne and Noreen is second to none. My medical team of Ms. Chupka, Ms. Oakley and Dr. Asperilla’s son, Spencer, is superb.
Finally, we have our community, which has made this unique and wonderful life-saving mission possible. Above all, we have God’s love and blessing.
Dr. David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
