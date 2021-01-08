Editor:
My husband and I are 74 and 76 and have lived full-time and paid taxes in Charlotte County for 25 years. Yet, I can’t get an appointment for a Covid shot.
When I go online, all the slots have been taken. But, visitors from other states and counties can go ahead of us. Something is wrong here! One would think Charlotte County citizens in our age group would have priority over outsiders that are as young as 65.
I call upon the persons in charge to fix this now!
Sharon Fox
Punta Gorda
