Editor:
In view of the Trump-inspired and Trump-supported COVID-19 lockdown protesters, let us propose an ID card for these brave (?), proud citizens, many of whom are carrying guns at the protests.
This signed card should be kept in their wallets at all times and they should let their loved ones know to present it on their behalf at any time if they are not able to do so. Their proud declaration might read as follows: "To demonstrate my freedom to infect other people and to compensate for the extra burden I am placing on the U.S. medical system, I hereby decline treatment for all COVID19-related medical conditions. This also serves as my do not resusitate authorization." Be sure to sign and date your ID card. It will also serve to validate your continued belief in and support of Trump and his massive failures.
Elaine Conway
Punta Gorda
