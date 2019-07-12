Editor:

A recent letter writer objected to being branded a bigot because he is repulsed by the LGBTQ “agenda.”

The letter begins by blaming the media for promoting homosexuality and transgenderism with the (stealth) goal of obtaining legal protections for the LGBTQ community. If true, a campaign to ensure equality would seem to be a positive.

Then followed a quote from a philosopher (not a scientist) to support a scientific assertion about the biological basis of sexuality. And then a quote from a group who, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is a “fringe anti-LGBT hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBT junk science.” FYI: The legitimate pediatric organization in the U.S. is the American Academy of Pediatrics.

My point is not to castigate the letter writer, but to refute the use of illegitimate sources to justify a complaint that negative stereotypes about the LGBTQ community are being challenged. Readers shouldn’t allow a few spurious references to obscure the truth: The general consensus of major medical, health and mental health professions (including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association) is that both heterosexuality and homosexuality are normal expressions of human sexuality.

You don’t have to “celebrate” someone’s race, religion or sexuality to believe they should have equal rights. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” MLK

Todd Stanfield

Punta Gorda

