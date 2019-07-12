Editor:
A recent letter writer objected to being branded a bigot because he is repulsed by the LGBTQ “agenda.”
The letter begins by blaming the media for promoting homosexuality and transgenderism with the (stealth) goal of obtaining legal protections for the LGBTQ community. If true, a campaign to ensure equality would seem to be a positive.
Then followed a quote from a philosopher (not a scientist) to support a scientific assertion about the biological basis of sexuality. And then a quote from a group who, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is a “fringe anti-LGBT hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBT junk science.” FYI: The legitimate pediatric organization in the U.S. is the American Academy of Pediatrics.
My point is not to castigate the letter writer, but to refute the use of illegitimate sources to justify a complaint that negative stereotypes about the LGBTQ community are being challenged. Readers shouldn’t allow a few spurious references to obscure the truth: The general consensus of major medical, health and mental health professions (including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association) is that both heterosexuality and homosexuality are normal expressions of human sexuality.
You don’t have to “celebrate” someone’s race, religion or sexuality to believe they should have equal rights. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” MLK
Todd Stanfield
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.