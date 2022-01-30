Manchin and Sinema won't vote to alter filibuster rules?
Were the Oath Keepers that were indicted for Jan. 6 Trump team effectively cleared?
Was Soro's attorney in Maryland indicted?
Was Prince Andrew stripped of patronages and titles?
Did Pfizer, CDC, WHO, Dr. Fauci, etc. lie to the world regarding immunity from the vaccine, flawed tests, fraudulent death certificates, experimental vaccinations in violation of all 10 of the Nuremberg codes?
Are 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 medical experts led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich suing CDC, WHO, etc.?
Answers:
The above statements are all true.
The experimental vaccine is in violation of all 10 of Nuremberg codes. The vaccine fails to meet the requirements to be a vaccine.
1 - Provide immunity to the virus.
2 - Protect recipients from getting the virus.
3 - Reduces deaths from the virus infection.
4 - Reduces circulation of the virus.
5 - Reduces transmission of the virus.
Note: All countries except USA, Canada and Australia use Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID (cheap and it works, according to Dr. Robert Malone who created the MRN vaccine). Yet we have record amounts of fentynal continuing to flow across the southern border.
Crimes against humanity affect us all. They are a crime against you, your children, your parents, your grandparents, your community, your country and your future.
