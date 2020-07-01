Editor:
In a round about way I have been with Sun newspaper since I was !2 years old, 1964. I lived in Chesapeake Va. and helped my older brother deliver the Virginian-Pilot, Ledger Star on bicycles 7 days a week. We collected for payment every Friday night.
Most times the customers didn't have the $1.25 and asked to come back next week. When I was grown with a family of my own I started delivery of my own paper about 1975, Virginia Pilot and kept it until I moved to Florida 5 years ago.
I then picked up the Sun. Until the obit of Derek Dunn-Rankin did it come round robin. As i remember the Virginia Pilot was down the middle.
Thomas Huss
Lake Suzy
