Editor:

In a round about way I have been with Sun newspaper since I was !2 years old, 1964. I lived in Chesapeake Va. and helped my older brother deliver the Virginian-Pilot, Ledger Star on bicycles 7 days a week. We collected for payment every Friday night.

Most times the customers didn't have the $1.25 and asked to come back next week. When I was grown with a family of my own I started delivery of my own paper about 1975, Virginia Pilot and kept it until I moved to Florida 5 years ago.

I then picked up the Sun. Until the obit of Derek Dunn-Rankin did it come round robin. As i remember the Virginia Pilot was down the middle.

Thomas Huss

Lake Suzy

