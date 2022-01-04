Editor:

As we sit for hours waiting to get tested for Covid because we don't feel just right, only to find out we are ok.

Then next week we felt the same and we wait in line for hours to get tested again.

Then the next week we do it all again.

How long does this go on ?

This time is non-productive. Two hours wasted, two hours with the engine running, not to mention distance getting to the test.

How about spending that time, and expense incurred helping some person or organization?

Every day the lines that guide us change, so much for guidelines.

Oh wait , I have to stop I have a sniffle and now I have to the line for another test.

If you are in the next car please bring extra coffee. I ran out.

Robert B.Osborne

Port Charlotte

