Editor:
A recent letter writer stated that the last tax act by our President only benefited the rich, and that the stock market gains only benefited the 10 % who own stocks. I guess this close-minded individual does not understand how IRAs and 401Ks work.
During that tax reform, state and local tax deductions were capped at $10,000. Under Speaker Pelosi’s latest proposal, the limit would be eliminated, and actually allow it to be made retroactive. This would benefit the rich in New York, New Jersey and California, all blue states. I bet the writer did not realize this. Then again, most liberals only look to blame our President, and not the corrupt politicians in Washington.
Dave O’Brien
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.