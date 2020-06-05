Editor:

A recent letter writer stated that the last tax act by our President only benefited the rich, and that the stock market gains only benefited the 10 % who own stocks. I guess this close-minded individual does not understand how IRAs and 401Ks work.

During that tax reform, state and local tax deductions were capped at $10,000. Under Speaker Pelosi’s latest proposal, the limit would be eliminated, and actually allow it to be made retroactive. This would benefit the rich in New York, New Jersey and California, all blue states. I bet the writer did not realize this. Then again, most liberals only look to blame our President, and not the corrupt politicians in Washington.

Dave O’Brien

North Port

