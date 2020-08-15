Editor:
It is now less than 95 days before 45 is out of office. He is a failed president and he needs to go. He’s becoming unhinged in front of the entire world. He does not lead. He still has not acted in response to the pandemic. He’s useless. His inaction and lies about science, medicine, and cures are killing thousands of people in this country. Anyone you know yet?
Have you seen the campaign ads which show violence and state this is what it will be like if Biden is president? Here’s the news flash for you: That is what is America is like now under Trump. This is his doing. This is our reality now. He stokes the fires of hatred and division.
This is Trump’s great America, which is more like a totalitarian socialist state than under any president, Democrats included. Unnamed armed federal troops are in our cities rounding up people without reading them their rights. They are “disappearing" people off the streets in unmarked vehicles. And the victims are largely peaceful protesters, expressing their rights. It’s not Antifa or anarchists, or anyone blamed in crazy conspiracy misinformation.
He’s refusing to acknowledge why there are protesters in the first place, ordering the violent removal of peaceful people who are exercising their rights. You talk about your “rights” being violated because of a face covering? Redirect your unfounded rage to what the occupant-of-the White House is doing. He’s bringing us all down at astonishing speed.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.