Editor:
I read with interest the letter, “Just hire someone with brain, calculator,” and felt it needed a little clarification.
While studying solar energy in the physics department at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the late 1970s, the first topic addressed in the class was the “solar constant,” 1,368 watts/meter² incident at the top of the atmosphere.
At the Earth’s surface, due to absorption, scattering and reflection, a watt meter perpendicular to the incoming solar energy would read about 1,000 watts/meter². Since photovoltaic panels have an efficiency of about 15 percent, in a six-hour period an average panel would produce about 900 watts/meter². Thus, a calculated value would indicate that about 11 meters² of panels would be needed to produce the 10 KWH per capita as indicated in the letter, not 4,000 meters².
Calculating the actual output of my 11 year-old PV panels gives me a conservative output of 735 watts/meter² for a day’s production, not the 2.5 watts referred to in the letter. Thus, with the 11-year-old panels, 13.6 meter² of panels would be needed to provide the 10 KWH per day. For a population of 338 million, 1774.8 miles² or an area 42.1 miles by 42.1 miles would be needed, not 522,000 miles². It would be approximately the area of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, not the area of Texas, California, and Montana.
PV panels on roofs of homes, stores, factories, parking lots, etc., would produce a substantial amount of electrical power. Solar energy has proved its viability.
Jerry Larson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.