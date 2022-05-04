Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is a harbinger of things to come. Russia’s recent 70-year history has shown their willingness to use military power. The Ukraine invasion has caused globally shocked consternation.
When the USSR dissolved in 1991, Russia found itself losing relevance. Today, Putin sees himself as the resurrector of the Russian homeland. His goal is to restore Russian manifest destiny.
Starting in 1953 with the East German uprising; the Hungarian uprising in 1956; the Czechoslovakia uprising in 1968; and other conflicts up to today’s conflict, Russian use of military force is visible. Putin sees democracy and reformists trends as a threat to his goals for his country and intends to steadfastly crush such trends.
It is apparent that the West has forgotten many important history lessons about Russian aggression. The penalty is that Putin has been encouraged to realize his ambitions. How far will Putin go? He has threatened the use of nuclear weapons to claim victory in Ukraine, as well as threatening to increase Russia’s military presence if Sweden and Finland join NATO. What else is Putin after? Would they invade Moldova or Georgia? His regime is a threat to Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, and the Balkan states.
During this Ukrainian chaos, what has the world heard from China and President XI? It appears China finds the global distraction advantageous.
Listen up world! This year it is Putin. Is China to arise as the next global bully? What are our defenses? Have we learned nothing from history?
