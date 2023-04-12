Omitted from the debate about DeSantis’s policies is almost any discussion of his actual record of governance. In fact, Florida falls short in almost any measure that matters to the lives of its citizens.
Florida’s corporate tax rate of 5.5% is among the lowest in the nation. Ninety-nine percent of Florida’s companies paid no corporate income tax. The state’s tax revenues come largely through sales and excise taxes, which fall hardest on the poor and middle class. Florida had the third least-equitable tax system of the 50 states.
The Commonwealth Fund found in its 2022 “Scorecard” that Florida had the 16th worst health care among the 50 states. Florida ranks below the northern blue states in life expectancy and rates of cancer death, diabetes, fatal overdoses, teen birth rates and infant mortality.
Florida is one of 10 states that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, an act of political spite. More than 12% of Floridians are without medical insurance, a worse record than all but four other states. Florida has the worst long-term care among the 50 states, according to AARP.
Regarding public schools, Florida ranked 49th in the country for average teacher pay in 2020. In 2021, the state had the seventh lowest per-pupil funding in the country.
Meanwhile, the governor is flying planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard or declaring war on Disney. DeSantis weaponizes the cultural wars to distract attention from the core mission of his governorship, the welfare of its citizens.
