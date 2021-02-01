Editor:

In an article in The Daily Sun about housing costs, the author asserted that buying a home is more affordable than renting. The comparison was an apartment at $1,100 a month and a similar sized home with a mortgage payment of approximately $765 a month. However, the writer didn’t factor in taxes and insurance which can add $350-$400 a month. In most apartments water, sewer and trash are included. In Port Charlotte, that is another $125.

So, to buy and own a home, your minimum monthly payment is $765 plus $350 plus $125, for a monthly cost of $1,265. And that doesn’t include the costs of maintenance, lawn care, etc.

As you can see, a significant part of housing costs are the extremely high taxes and water/sewer bills which put a huge strain on budgets. Yet Charlotte County wonders why we don’t have ‘affordable housing’. Why doesn’t the Sun put the county under the microscope about its operations and costs? That would be the first step towards reducing housing costs.

Roger Strahan

Port Charlotte

