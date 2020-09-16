Editor:

This year, voters in Sarasota County have the chance to change the balance of power on the all-important Board of County Commissioners. There are three candidates running, who favor smart growth over all-out development. Please check out the campaign websites of Alice White, Cory Hutchinson and Mark Pienkos. You'll be glad you did!

Mary Jane Adams

and Klaus Schumann

Venice

