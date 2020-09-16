Editor:
This year, voters in Sarasota County have the chance to change the balance of power on the all-important Board of County Commissioners. There are three candidates running, who favor smart growth over all-out development. Please check out the campaign websites of Alice White, Cory Hutchinson and Mark Pienkos. You'll be glad you did!
Mary Jane Adams
and Klaus Schumann
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.