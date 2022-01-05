A recent Letter criticizing the Sun Sentinel's description of DeSantis's opposition to the Critical Race Theory is interesting if not mistaken. The writer clearly endorses those who hold that CRT is incorrect and dangerous. Now, I personally have not taken a position one way or the other on this controversy. However, any thinking person with a good understanding of American history dating back to the 1600s must realize that slavery and racism has been very much a part of our history.
The writer closes his letter by stating that the Democratic Party is responsible for slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation. First off, slavery began in this country in the 17th century and increased in the 18th century long before any political parties were formed. While it is true that the southern states after the Civil War endorsed Democrats it was primarily due to their hatred of the party of Lincoln. History also shows that the southern form of the Democratic Party was clearly at odds with what was found elsewhere. This fact certainly led to things like the KKK, Jim Crow Laws, etc. In 1948 it even caused a split with the creation of the "Dixiecrats". Also, 10 of our first 12 presidents were slave owners. Many of them were from the Whig Party, the forerunner of the Republicans.
Under Democrat Lyndon Johnson the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, and Fair Housing Act were signed into law. They were widely opposed by Southern Democrats and most Republicans. As a result of these laws southern Democrats quickly moved towards the Republican Party who is more aligned with their thinking.
So, the writer claiming that the Democrats are responsible for slavery and racism is misguided. Rather, he should look at which party is favored by white supremacists, right wing nationalists, and now militant right wingers opening calling for the overthrow of America!
