Well it looks like the Biden/Harris regime is going to be in the White House in January. I can't wait until the first Democrat complains when the price of gasoline triple, they come for your guns, they mandate that you must wear a mask all of the time, the loss of jobs in Pennsylvania because of shutting down of fracking and all of the other Commie things they want to do.

Everyone knows it was a crooked election which means that Harris/Pelosi will run this country within a short time. Why else is Harris checking out the 25th amendment? I guess we get what we ask for.

Trump didn't lose the election, the newspapers, social media, and fake mail-in ballots and fake news took the election from him. How many articles were printed about the Hunter laptop and Joe's connection to the Ukraine in your newspaper?

Robert Palermo

North Port

